An enchanting chorus of carols from the little songsters of St Peter’s Junior School launched Tavistock Christmas Tree Festival today (Friday).
St Eustachius’ Church was filled with the smell of pine trees and the sounds of the children singing and moving to the tunes of Silent Night, Rocking Around the Christmas Tree and Away in a Manger.
The children helped town Mayor Cllr Steve Hipsey officially switch on the 69 stunningly lit and individually decorated festive firs with an audience of proud parents, Friends of St Eustachius’ and others in the Christmas mood.
Teacher Sam Ogalo coached the choir. She said: “The children have been rehearsing every week this term for the festival launch. They’ve been very excited for a long time and also very good. We picked these songs because they either know the words already or it’s relevant, being about trees, or they liked to move to the music. I’m very proud of them.”
The choir joined in a countdown with the mayor to bring the colourful trees to life and then burst into song, jigging around and waving their songbooks enthusiastically.
An appreciative audience in the pews applauded the rousing finale before the queues of the first visitors snaked round the displays.
Entry donations to the festival go towards the maintenance of the church.
Opening times are 10am to 4pm every day apart from the following: Sunday, November 30, 11am to 4pm; Wednesday, December 3, 11am to 4pm; Friday, December 5, late opening for Dickensian Evening, 10am to 9pm; and finally, Sunday, December 7, 11am to 4pm.
