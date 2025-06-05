Crowds gathered at the Rising Sun Inn at Gunnislake on Saturday, May 31 for the fourth annual Soap Box Derby.
The spectacle organised by bar manager Sarah Reeves and Justine Gliddon is in its fourth year, and it’s the first year of hosting it for Justine as new landlady of the pub. It’s easily becoming a highlight of the year for the local community.
The weather is looking promising with rolling fog and light rain in the Tamar Valley doing little to dampen the spirit of competitors or spectators alike.
Eight craft of various designs collect at the start line for judging. With the only rules being the need for brakes and steering and definitely no engine, a wide range of themes have been chosen.
‘Apaullo’ One by Paul Bridham with astronaut Chris York (Kiwi) and their mission control Laura Gomar is a spacecraft that has been in the planning for a while but brought together over a month.
“I’m hoping it’s going to be solid, because I’m the driver,” said Kiwi who lives in Tavistock but is a regular at the pub. The team have won the constructor’s cup twice before and were hoping to make it a hat-trick.
And the secret to a really good kart? “A lack of fear, a vivid imagination, and a lot of creativity. Thinking outside the box and repurposing as much as possible,” said Paul.
Chitty Bang Bang enters the judging under the guidance of Dick van Dick aka Chris Venning, and Truly Awful. The stunning kart took weeks to build, says Chris. “All year we’re challenging each other to come up with something better. Every year you’re trying to outdo what you did last year and outdo everyone else,” said the four times contestant.
Hilary Fairhurst and Liz Reed, have the unenviable task of judging the line up including the design, team spirit and overall appearance of the go karts and the costumes worn.
Bob Sutton who has been involved with the derby since its inception explains the rules. This year it’s a standing start from the start line, with all karts having two attempts on the course depending on the integrity of the vehicle. “If it survives, it can have another go, and if not the time from that one run will stand”, explains Bob.
Not much has changed over the years he adds, except the ramp. “Up until now it was very aggressive. Chris, who had a lovely one last year, like an ice cream thing. He went over the ramp, came down and all four wheels fell off! It’s more gentle this time. That’s the theory anyway,” he said.
Made by locals Kyle and Chris from M2M Construction, the ramp which can be dismantled and brought back to be reused each year proves to be the defining feature of the race.
First casualty of the day is Duncan succumbing in his cart to the ramp and losing both back wheels despite a great speedy start.
There’s a hair-raising few moments as Bumblebee ‘Winging it’ with George Nicholas at the wheel veers off course after the ramp ending up in the hedge suspended upside down in his kart.
Flying carpet ‘Rugmunchers’ complete with purple smoke makes its way gingerly down the track in a first run negotiating the straw bales which create a chicane in the top half of the road, but finishes off with a much speedier second run.
It’s all smiles though from Chitty Bang Bang under the guidance of Dick van Dick aka Chris Venning and Truly Awful has two successful runs.
Black Pearl driven by Lucy Abbott from Gunnislake ends up embedding itself in the ramp leaving a nasty gash.
“Sheer bad driving,” she laughs. “I’m here for the theatrics not the time. It’s my wheels, it’s always my wheels! I thought I had to top it from last year where I got stuck as well. It was great, I loved it.”
Winner of the coveted construction category is ‘Apaullo One’ with Chitty Chitty Bang Bang a close runner up. Paul says: “It is absolutely phenomenal and I’ll be honest, I’m really surprised because the competition was so tough.
“I really didn’t think we were going to take top place this year, and just well done to all of the other competitors who make this such a wonderful day.”
Kenneth and ‘Johnny Rocket’ record the fastest time of 33 seconds; a first win after being involved in the derby for the last three years. “It’s been really really good,” says Kenneth who admits that plans are already afoot for a superhero themed kart next year.
Landlady Justine sums it up: “I would like to thank everyone involved in helping make an absolutely incredible day a huge success, to everyone for all their support.
“To all our volunteers, judges, Mike the first aider, neighbours, Kyle and Chris from M2M construction for the amazing ramp, Nick on music, Freya our awesome MC, 3'S A croWd, Lil' Pizza Heaven, Kev and Neil on BBQ and Hog, Pete May for the incredible trophies, John our gardener for getting the place shipshape and helping with the heavy lifting, Tom from Heathen Soul, and of course our absolutely incredible staff.
“It’s taken us three days to recover but we have well and truly put our stamp on this annual event that is probably one of the biggest highlights of the year for us.”
