An event about isolation will be taking place in Okehampton this February.

Naturally Healthy Forum will be running an in-person event about loneliness which will feature two speakers who will discuss working with men and older people.

The event on Wednesday, February 12 runs from 9.30am- 12.30pm at the Pavilion in the Park.

After the speakers finish, there will be a breakout session to discuss isolation in groups followed by updates from the EDI (Equality, diversity and inclusion) working group and Active Devon and finish with a well being walk when the event has finished.

If you have any comments of queries please contact: [email protected]

To book on to free event, visit the Devon County Council events website.