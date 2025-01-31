An event about isolation will be taking place in Okehampton this February.
Naturally Healthy Forum will be running an in-person event about loneliness which will feature two speakers who will discuss working with men and older people.
The event on Wednesday, February 12 runs from 9.30am- 12.30pm at the Pavilion in the Park.
After the speakers finish, there will be a breakout session to discuss isolation in groups followed by updates from the EDI (Equality, diversity and inclusion) working group and Active Devon and finish with a well being walk when the event has finished.