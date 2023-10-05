HOUSING in West Devon will be the topic of discussion in Tavistock on Saturday.
West Devon Borough Council’s Housing Team, Rentplus-UK and LiveWest will be at Bedford Square in Tavistock on Saturday, October 7 from 10am to 2pm to talk to residents about housing.
Housing opportunities for people in West Devon are a top priority for the Borough Council.
At a dedicated housing stand, those who cannot afford to rent or buy a home on the open market can get advice on how low-cost home ownership works.
There you can also find details of affordable rent options and new properties which will soon be available across the Borough.
Landlords and tenants can also get advice from the Council’s SeaMoor Homes, its own ethical estate and lettings agency, whose focus is to provide opportunities for people to remain in the area.
West Devon Borough Council’s Cllr Mark Renders, Lead Member for Housing, said: “Events such as these are a fantastic way for us to talk to our residents about what they need in terms of housing. If you want to find out more about your options, or need general housing advice, please do pop along and see us.
“We are delighted that our partners Rentplus and LiveWest can join us at the event. We work closely with registered providers to offer a choice of below open market homes, supporting those with a local connection to the area.”
James Wilson, Rentplus’ SW Area Director added: “Rentplus was founded in Devon with a mission to turn renters into homeowners. We believe everyone should have a home to call their own: importantly, the opportunity to own their home.
“We know the deposit is the largest barrier to homeownership and we set out to remove that barrier for key and essential workers, and other low and middle income earners across the country.”
Clare Toms, Senior Sales Consultant for LiveWest, said: “We are delighted to have been invited to this event and looking forward to talking to residents and providing advice on accessing affordable housing.
“The region continues to experience a huge demand for affordable homes which makes our commitment to increasing the number of low cost rented housing and shared ownership homes ever more important.
“We have a positive relationship with West Devon Borough Council in helping to meet housing demand across its geography.”
The Council plans to host more housing events across West Devon so look out for more details coming soon.
For more information on affordable housing options, go to: www.westdevon.gov.uk/article/3519/Affordable-Housing .