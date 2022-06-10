West Devon Borough Council sends condolences to friends and families of Roadford Lake tragedy

West Devon Borough Council said it was ‘deeply shocked’ by the events at Roadford Lake and sent its condolences to the friends and families affected by the tragedy.

The council’s statement come after police confirmed yesterday (Thursday, June 9) that they had recovered two bodies from Roadford Lake, believed to be the individuals declared missing after a boat capsized in the lake.

Borough councillor Neil Jory said: ‘Like everyone else, we are deeply shocked to hear about the tragic events at Roadford Lake. Our thoughts and condolences are with family and friends affected by the tragedy.’

Torridge District Councillor Ken James also issued a statement, saying: ‘It was very sad to hear of the tragic events on Roadford Lake, and we send our condolences to everyone affected by this tragedy, especially the family and friends of those involved.’

Police were called out to an incident on Wednesday (June 8) in which a boat carrying six people capsized. Four of the six were rescued with two discharged by ambulance teams at the scene and two taken to Derriford Hospital, Plymouth for treatment. One person was later discharged while the other remains in critical condition.

A search for the two other individuals, who were disabled, was undertaken involving police, fire and ambulance services, the air ambulance, HM Coastguard and search and rescue teams. The two bodies were found the following day.

Chief Superintendent Dan Evans said: ‘This is an extremely distressing incident and our thoughts are with all of those involved and their loved ones, who we are working closely with to offer help and support wherever we can. Every effort has been made to locate the two people who remained unaccounted for as fast as possible.

‘Tragically, we can confirm that the bodies of two people were located and recovered this afternoon.’