South West Water is sponsoring South West Lakes Trust’s ‘Love Your Lakes’ photography competition as the charity marks 25 years of protecting, enhancing and sharing the regions inland waters.
The trust manages more than 50 lakes across the region, making it the South West’s largest conservation and recreation charity.
A ‘Celebrating 25 Years’ category has been introduced to this year’s photography competition to celebrate this milestone year.
Cash prizes are being sponsored by South West Water including £250 for the overall winner and £100 for winners of each five categories.
The competition runs until August 31 with more information at www.swlakestrust.org.uk/love-your-lakes-photography-competition-2025.
All the winning entries will be featured in a special anniversary exhibition to be hosted at Roadford Lake.