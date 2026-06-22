West Devon Borough Council has decided to bring its household waste and recycling service in-house at the end of its current contract with FCC Environment.
The council will bring its waste, street and toilet cleaning services in-house from April 2027 to gain greater control over how the service develops and to provide better value for money.
Cllr Jeff Moody, hub member for waste, said: “Bringing the service in-house provides us with the flexibility we need to continue improving waste and recycling collections for our communities.
“We are grateful to FCC Environment for their work in West Devon. We will continue to work closely with them ahead of April 2027 to ensure a smooth and seamless handover. We will also support all FCC staff throughout the process.”
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