Responding to the PM’s resignation, MP for Tavistock and Torridge Sir Geoffrey Cox said: “The Prime Minister has resigned less than two years after winning a huge landslide election victory because he possessed neither the conviction nor the courage to lead. There is no evidence that Andy Burnham will do any better with a party that, as senior Cabinet Minister Pat McFadden has despairingly remarked, always asks, ‘who can we tax in order to pay benefits to others?’