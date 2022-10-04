West Devon food businesses triumph at awards
Subscribe newsletter
A WEST Devon pub, a chocolatier and an online organic food business were among the winners in a county-wide contest to honour the best Devon food and drink producers.
The Tors in Belstone won ‘best pub’ in the Food Drink Devon Awards 2022, with the judges commending them for their ‘appetising food and happy, helpful and pleasant staff’.
Meanwhile, in the retail awards, the ‘best online retailer’ went to Eversfield Organics at Bratton Clovelly, with judges highly rating the overall experience and describing the packaging and service as ‘exceptional’.
And North Tawton chocolate maker Andrew King Chocolates is celebrating after winning one of nine ‘platinum producers awards’ in the annual awards, with his Signature 18 selecction of chocolates.
He received the award after receiving a flawless 100 per cent in this category. Competition was fierce as there were 270 product entries in total, all blind-tasted by independent judges.
Devon’s talented food and drink scene was alive at Monday night’s 11th Food Drink Devon Awards. Over 330 individuals from the county’s finest food and drink producers, hospitality and catering businesses and speciality retailers celebrated in style at the esteemed awards’ ceremony, held at Crowne Plaza Plymouth with its breathtaking views overlooking Plymouth Sound.
The ceremony was hosted by Tony Hawks, Devon-based comedian, author and food lover who regularly appears on BBC Radio Four panel shows Have I Got News For You, Just A Minute’ and I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue’.
Launched at, and in partnership with, the Met Office to celebrate sustainability and shine a light on businesses going that extra mile in their endeavours to be environmentally friendly, Food Drink Devon’s new ‘sustainability pioneer award’ received a staggering 27 entries in its first year.
‘Hospitality sustainability pioneer’ was awarded to ethical, organic pub, The Bull Inn, Totnes owned by Geetie Singh-Watson, with carbon neutral dairy farm, Langage Farm near Smithaleigh who are famed for their delicious dairy products, named ‘producer sustainability pioneer’.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |