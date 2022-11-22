West Devon Green party is holding a seasonal social and workshop on Friday, December 9, from 7pm, at the Union Inn, on King Street, in Tavistock.
The workshop is on the new proposals of the Boundary Commission for Devon. The commission has started consultation on proposed constituency boundary changes. These changes could mean Horrabridge, Yelverton and Buckland Monachorum move from the Torridge and West Devon constituency to the South West Devon constituency. A formal recommendation must be made to MPs before July 2023.
Food and fellowship will also be on offer at the event. Please contact Neil Jameson on 07710468930 for more details and for tickets.