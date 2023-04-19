Schools in West Devon and East Cornwall are being encouraged to help their pupils ditch the tech and discover the magic of pen pals in a new campaign to mark forthcoming National Stationery Week.
The Pen Pals 4 Pupils project will link children in Years 3 to 5 in Devon schools with their peers in other parts of the country, offering them a safe way to exchange handwritten letters and build lifelong friendships.
Stationery company Maped Helix has launched the campaign, backed by radio presenter and bestselling children’s author Chris Smith.
Schools are encouraged to sign up for Pen Pals 4 Pupils and will have the opportunity to attend a free creative writing masterclass with Chris, as well as the chance to win prizes, including products from Maped Helix’s most popular stationery ranges. Any school can sign up until May 11 by visiting www.mapedhelix.co.uk
Lianne Fletcher, head of marketing at Maped Helix, said: ‘We’re thrilled to take the wraps off our Pen Pals 4 Pupils project, which we hope will help thousands of schoolchildren discover the beauty and excitement of handwritten letters. Many people have fond memories of their pen pals from yesteryear and the thrill of getting a letter through the post. We want to encourage young people to take a digital detox and get creative, forging a genuine bond with another child in the process.’