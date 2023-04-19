Lianne Fletcher, head of marketing at Maped Helix, said: ‘We’re thrilled to take the wraps off our Pen Pals 4 Pupils project, which we hope will help thousands of schoolchildren discover the beauty and excitement of handwritten letters. Many people have fond memories of their pen pals from yesteryear and the thrill of getting a letter through the post. We want to encourage young people to take a digital detox and get creative, forging a genuine bond with another child in the process.’