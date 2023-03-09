Cllr Anne Johnson, who nominated squadron leader Olver, said: ‘John’s enthusiasm to ensure the continuity of the squadron has been outstanding. Cadets’ past and present provide a continuing demonstration of the dedication and work that John has committed to them, he is held in enormous and fond respect by cadets, past cadets and staff. It was a joy to watch the growing confidence of young people during their time in the unit, under John’s continuing guidance.’