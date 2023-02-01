As a supporter, founding trustee, and now patron, of a local mental health charity in Tavistock, I know that rural mental health provision has always presented particular difficulties. I am often asked by desperate families to help in individual cases and I take a keen interest in the issue; it was the subject of one of the first speeches I made in the House of Commons and, since my election to Parliament in 2005, I have regularly met local health organisations, such as the Devon Partnership Trust (which provides adult mental health services in Devon), and charities to understand better the issues facing some of the most vulnerable of my constituents, taken up individual cases where my help is needed, and pressed for better services to our communities. I have also strongly supported reform by means of the new Mental Health Bill now going through parliament, to reflect needs better, and voted to increase spending on mental health care.