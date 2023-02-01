As of this weekend, West Devon Police have launched a regular feature on their Facebook page in which pictures are published documenting officers’ most recent patrols.
Entitled ‘Seven in West Devon’, seven pictures are posted of weekly patrols in areas that have been covered by Okehampton and Tavistock Police throughout the week including Horrabridge, Princetown, Chagford and North Tawton. Patrols have been stepped up under direction of new Inspector Chris Conway, who is committed to improving local police presence and visibility.