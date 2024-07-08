THE FINALS of the Dartmoor Cup/Shield and Trophy took place at Okehampton College & Simmons Park on Thursday, June 20.
The event was organised by Okehampton Community Recreation Association (OCRA) and umpired by the young leaders from the college.
With most of the Dartmoor MAT schools not taking part this year, the majority of schools were from the Tavistock area. Numbers were also down because the event had to be rearranged from the previous week, due to inclement weather and some teams could not make the new date.
Tavistock, Meavy A, Whitchurch, and South Tawton contested the cup games.
Horrabridge A, Meavy C and Mary Tavy & Brentor played for the Shield and Horrabridge B & C and Meavy B took part in the Trophy competition.
Cup winners were Meavy A, with Whitchurch placing as runners up. Both sides will go on to represent West Devon in the county finals.
The shield was retained by Mary Tavy & Brentor, and the trophy was won by Meavy B.