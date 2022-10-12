Rowan Payne, a self-employed builder, from Tavistock, said: ‘I drink and smoke, — only a social drinker —so the increases in duty for beer and fags will affect me. The mortgage rates going up is also worrying. I was looking at buying, but not now, it’s too expensive. I pay my leccy through a meter and that’s more expensive. I don’t have any choice over fuel for the van either, I have to pay it or I don’t work. As usual the working man is paying for the mistakes of the Government.’