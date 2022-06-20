West Devon road closures: seven for motorists to avoid this week

West Devon's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A38, from 7pm May 3 to 5am July 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A30, from 7pm June 27 to 5am June 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Sourton Down to Stowford Cross - Lane closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting) works.

• A30, from 7pm June 27 to 5am June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Lifton Down - Lane closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting) works.

• A30, from 7pm June 29 to 5am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Lifton Down - Lane closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting) works.

• A30, from 7pm June 29 to 6am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Tongue End to Meldon closed for road marking works. Diversion via B3260.

• A30, from 7pm July 4 to 7am July 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Tongue End exit slip lane closure for Virgin Media works.

• A30, from 7pm July 4 to 5am July 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Stowford Cross exit slip road closed for horticultural works. Diversion via A30 westbound to Lifton Down and return to exit.