Teachers gathered outside Okehampton College today for a second day of striking following on from a national rally yesterday in London.
The National Education Union (NEU), which represents teachers across the UK, is demanding better pay and working condition for school staff as statistics show one in four teachers leave the profession within three years of qualifying leaving a larger number of children taught by unqualified staff.
Teachers are also arguing that they have seen their workload and working hours steadily increase over the years though pay has not risen to reflect this change and are struggling to encourage enough people to enter the profession.
Mike Gurney, teacher and NEU rep at Okehampton College and joint branch secretary, said: 'We very much regret that this third round of action has proved necessary but, given the government’s refusal to engage in any meaningful negotiations on the key issues, it has become inevitable. Devon members are going to London in unprecedented numbers on 15 March which shows how strongly they support the action being taken. We are also asking the public and members to lobby their local MPs so that we can resolve this dispute, get a fully-funded and acceptable pay award and get back to the thing we do best, which is teaching children to help them on their way to a better life. We hope the Government will follow the lead of Scotland and Wales to bring a swift, fully-funded end to this dispute as a matter of urgency.'