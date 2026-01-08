An inspiring new exhibition that explores the playful power of movement in craft and design gets underway in Bovey Tracey later this month.
KINETIC, which opens at MAKE Southwest’s Jubilee Gallery at Riverside Mill in the town on January 24, celebrates the ingenuity of artists, makers, and designers who bring objects to life through motion .
From exquisite jewellery that unfurls like clockwork, to playful automata, puppets, robotic artistry, kinetic ceramics, exploded bicycles and ingenious contraptions made from discarded materials, the exhibition showcases the extraordinary creativity that emerges when craft and engineering meet.
‘KINETIC is about more than movement. It’s about curiosity, imagination, and creativity as forces that drive innovation,” said Laura Wasley, the CEO of MAKE Southwest.
‘We hope to inspire the next generation of engineers, designers, and makers to see motion as a language of possibility.’
Far more than a static display, KINETIC invites audiences of all ages to get hands-on with the exhibition’s interactive works, and the show is accompanied by a programme of free family ‘making’ events designed to inspire visitors to invent their own moving creations, alongside demonstrations by exhibiting artists.
Exhibition highlights include the wondrous Shylight installation by Dutch duo Studio Drift; playful kinetic ceramics by Lucy Baxendale, billed as ‘clay with a mind of its own’; exquisite mechanical jewellery by Victoria Walker; bespoke bicycles by Pi Manson of Clandestine Bikes; miniature automata by Angela St Leger; robotics by Matt Denton; a magnificent mechanical orrery by Timothy Staines; and finely engineered puppets by Sarah Vigars.
KINETIC: Where Craft Meets Engineering runs from 24 January to 18 April 2026 at MAKE Southwest’s Jubilee Gallery, Riverside Mill, Bovey Tracey, TQ13 9AF. The exhibition is open fromTuesday to Saturday from 10am and 5pm and entry is free. For further details see www.makesouthwest.org.uk
