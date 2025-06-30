WIDECOMBE-in-the-Moor farmer Will Dracup has been chosen as the new chair of Dartmoor National Park Authority (DNPA).
Born and raised in the national park, the 33-year-old wants to engage more residents in decisions that affect the future of the moorland.
He joined DNPA as a government-appointed member five years ago and has a special interest in conservation and protecting the threatened marsh fritillary butterfly.
The beef and sheep farmer is also farm manager for the Shallowford Trust which offers children and young people the opportunity to connect with nature and rural life at Shallowford Farm near Widecombe-in-the-Moor.
An advocate for Dartmoor, he has also been involved with the Devon Federation of Young Farmers Clubs and local branches of the National Farmers’ Union.
He said he hoped his “enthusiasm and love for Dartmoor would shine through at all times” and he wanted to encourage “ a really strong debate” on issues.
“I want people to get their voices heard and to get the communities talking and being talked to as well as other bodies and partners. A lot of our challenges can be worked through by joining together.
We want a shared vision for Dartmoor.”
Mr Dracup said one of his joys had been seeing children from all backgrounds come to Shallowford Farm and be in awe of the landscape.
He said Dartmoor spoke its own language and it was wonderful to be able to show it to so many people.
“This really ignited me to what the Dartmoor National Park Authority can achieve in helping everyone to access that amazing feeling that Dartmoor can give.”
Mr Dracup replaces Pamela Woods who was praised for her “strong leadership” and “excellent chairmanship”.
Mark Renders who is a West Devon Borough Council representative on DNPA, is the new deputy chair of the park authority.
