A long-running legal argument has previously ruled in favour of campaigners who want the freedom to camp and walk on the national park. However, this decision is now being appealed in the court this week and will be the final binding ruling. Judges have so far swung both ways in their decisions between the rights of landowners and campaigners such as Right to Roam and the Stars Are For Everyone. Landowners have said that campers do not always look after their land and they are seeking further protection for the fragile landscape through the legal challenge.