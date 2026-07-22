“Although the heatwave has ended for now, we are still under a very high wildfire risk. With tinder dry conditions and a small breeze, any small fires can develop quickly. In recent days we have seen bonfires leading to developing fires. Please don't light bonfires during this continuing dry spell, the embers from these can rise up into the air and land on tinder dry ground igniting the surrounding area in seconds. No BBQs, No camping fires, and take your glass bottles home.”