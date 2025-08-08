Councillor Ruth Williams, acting Chair of the Devon Authorities Strategic Waste Committee said: “Recycling bathroom plastics such as empty shampoo and shower gel bottles, toiletries, bleach bottles and bathroom cleaners is so easy, but often forgotten. Most people have a recycling bin in their kitchen, but not in the bathroom. If you don’t have space for a bathroom recycling bin, a bag on the bag of the door can work just as well and serve as a reminder to recycle. Just wash, squash and pop it in the bag or recycle bin!”