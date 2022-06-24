Woman jailed after being caught more than three times over drink driving limit

A WOMAN from West Devon caught more than three times over the drink drive limit has been jailed for eight weeks.

Jennie Parsons, 45, from Stowford near Lifton, was stopped by police at the wheel of a Toyota Yaris on the B3362 in Lamerton on May 27 this year.

A breath test recorded that she had 127 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, where the legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. She admitted the offence at Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.