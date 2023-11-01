Maggie volunteered at the walk for Trevi and said, ‘I have been volunteering for Trevi for a few months now. I work full time for the Ministry of Defence, but my greatest sense of achievement comes from using any spare time and capacity in volunteering. Even though I’ve not had to use the services of Trevi myself, I have a few friends that certainly have. They have nothing but positive things to say about how Trevi has helped them in their personal struggles. I love spreading the Trevi story and signposting individuals to what Trevi offers. Having served 24 1/2 years in the Royal Navy, walking on Dartmoor has been part of the institution. When I first came across the information about the Warrior Women Walk it was an absolute no-brainer that I wanted to volunteer and 100% be a walker for the groups as the outdoors is something I absolutely love. The bringing together of 100s of women, children, and fur babies was fantastic to see, and every woman was feeling empowered and in such high spirits.’