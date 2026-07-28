Since 2010, the arts have seen a decline in national and local funding due to increased financial pressure on government and councils and rising costs. According to the independent review of Arts Council England, published this year, there has been a 48 per cent real-terms fall in funding per person through local authorities and an 18 per cent fall through Arts Council England. This has led to greater competition which was only compounded by a loss of access to European cultural funding since Brexit and the financial difficulties faced by many music and arts organisations during the Covid lockdowns.