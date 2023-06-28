The sun came out on Saturday (June 24) as midsummer celebrations got underway at the Okehampton Community Garden.
Organised by Okehampton music charity Wren Music, residents flocked to the garden to join in the celebrations which included music and dance, an array of flowers, a barbecue, storytelling and even a decorative archway made by Men in Sheds.
Marilyn Tucker, director of Wren Music, said: ‘It went very well. It was absolutely lovely. We had a Swedish lady there and midsummer is a big thing in Sweden. [The British] don’t have the same relationship with midsummer – we are more likely to celebrate May Day. We tried to incorporate more Swedish aspects so we didn’t have a maypole.’
At the event, mayor of Okehampton Allenton Fisher also presented Wren Music with a cheque for £500 which will go towards providing more music opportunities for young people.
Midsummer – the day of the summer solstice when the sun is at its highest point in the sky – is a millennia-old concept and the National Trust has estimated that there is evidence that early humans celebrated the longest day of the year as far back as the Neolithic period.
Today, midsummer is usually celebrated on June 24 even if the summer solstice does not fall on the day. This year, the solstice fell on June 21.
This year is Wren Music’s 40th anniversary and to celebrate the charity is encouraging Devon residents to raise money by taking part in its ‘40 for 40’ challenge – a fundraising initiative in which participants undertake a 40-themed challenge, for example swimming 40 miles or baking 40 cakes.
The charity hopes to raise £10,000 by the end of December 2023, which will go towards continuing the work the charity does in communities across Devon.
Wren Music is a charity that provides music to all abilities across Devon and holds music groups, workshops and festivals across the community.
Most recently, Wren Music has been praised for its Singing for Wellness initiative to help those with respiratory conditions such as long covid or COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease).