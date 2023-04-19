Okehampton music charity Wren Music is on the hunt for funding to put on its popular lantern procession event next year.
At a meeting last week (April 20), Wren Music staff and volunteers gathered to discuss ways of raising funds to cover the cost of the Lantern Procession after failing to receive enough funds to put on the event this spring.
The event costs around £20,000 to put on and, said director Marilyn Tucker, is one of the most popular annual events staged by the charity, though it was disappointed to be unable to put on the show this year.
Attendees at last week’s meeting discussed a variety of ideas to raise enough funds in time for next year’s event which the charity plans to stage earlier in the year because it will get darker sooner. This, the charity said, will enable young children to take part in the event without staying up too late.
Suggestions included setting up a GoFundMe page, applying for grants from local charities, putting on a coffee morning in the Charter Hall in Okehampton and a greater use of collection tins.
The charity hopes that by starting fundraising earlier, it will be able to raise enough money to stage the event next year. The last Lantern Procession event was held in 2022.
Wren Music has been showcased across regional news outlets recently and praised for the work it has done with people suffering from respiratory conditions such as long covid and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
For more information visit www.wrenmusic.co.uk.