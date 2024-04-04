Legendary US folk singer Peggy Seeger, who now lives in the UK, will appear in a special event in Okehampton this month.
'Peggy Seeger in Conversation' will be held at the Church Hall on Market Street on April 27, at 7:30pm. Marilyn Tucker, the creative director of the Okehampton charity Wren Music, will host the event.
Peggy, patron of Wren Music, will discuss her formative years and experiences in a musically wealthy family and her collaborations with significant figures in the folk scene.
Peggy's connections with Wren Music go back to the 1970s when she and her partner, Ewan MacColl (who famously wrote 'The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face' for Peggy), met the charity's co-founder, Paul Wilson.
Peggy said: "Over the decades since Wren's formation, Marilyn, Paul, and all the Wrens have achieved what should become a paradigm for how folksong and folk music should be treasured, viewed, used, and carried forward as an invaluable facet of the cultural structure. Searching out local folk music and traditions, encouraging local citizens of all ages to participate and learn from one another, providing instruments and instruction, building the Wren nest out of enduring materials – how better to create a community?"
Doors open at 7pm and the event will start at 7.30pm. There will be a short interval, with a bar and light refreshments available. The event will finish between 9.30 and 9.45pm. For more information, visit Wren Music's website: www.wrenmusic.co.uk/news/peggy-seeger-in-conversation.