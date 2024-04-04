Peggy said: "Over the decades since Wren's formation, Marilyn, Paul, and all the Wrens have achieved what should become a paradigm for how folksong and folk music should be treasured, viewed, used, and carried forward as an invaluable facet of the cultural structure. Searching out local folk music and traditions, encouraging local citizens of all ages to participate and learn from one another, providing instruments and instruction, building the Wren nest out of enduring materials – how better to create a community?"