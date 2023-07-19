Eighty-five pupils and 21 staff from primary schools across Dartmoor Multi Academy Trust (DMAT) have just returned to the UK after an exciting trip to Normandy in France.
Thanks to the Government’s Turing Scheme, which provides funding to UK students to allow them to study and train abroad, DMAT pupils got the chance to learn more about pivotal historical moments during the Second World War; visit the Bayeux Tapestry and nearby cathedral; climb the ancient steps of Mont Saint Michel and go to Arromanches to see the remnants of the Mulberry Harbour.
Elizabeth Underwood, executive principal at DMAT, said: “A year ago, we were delighted to receive confirmation of such significant funding from the Turing Scheme that has enabled us to make this Normandy residential available to all 230 Year 6 pupils.
“This second visit has been just as successful as our first trip in May of 145 children and has enabled everyone to be fully immersed in French culture and explore towns and aspects of 20th century history.
“Our aims of building children’s confidence in using another language for real purpose, as well as bringing children across the trust together to support the transition onto secondary school have been fulfilled. We hope to have inspired both children and staff to revisit Normandy in future years to find out more.”
Normandy became the chosen destination for the visit due to is historical significance and because many Devon towns and villages are twinned with towns in the region - for example, Okehampton is twinned with Craon while North Tawton is twinned with Blangy-le-Chateau.
In 2022, the Turing Scheme received 513 applications, which was a significant increase on previous years.
Whilst most applications from universities were successful, DMAT was one of only four schools in the South West which were successful in receiving a grant through this highly competitive application process.
Dan Morrow, trust leader for DMAT, said: “The Turing Scheme has had a transformational impact on the wider engagement our pupils with their studies and the wider world, helping to give both opportunities and experiences that will last a lifetime.
“We are so grateful to the Turing Scheme for their support and we look forward to building on the success of both trips in the future.”
The Turing Scheme is the UK’s global programme offering opportunities in education and training across the world and enabling pupils to develop new skills and gain international experience.
DMAT runs 14 primary schools and four secondary schools across the region including all three schools in Okehampton and the schools in North Tawton, South Tawton and Chagford. DMAT also runs Tavistock’s secondary school.