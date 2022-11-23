Yellow Warning of intense spells of rain and gusty winds
A FURTHER Yellow Warning of heavy rain and strong and gusty winds has been issued by the Met Office.
The warning covers all of Devon from 10am tomorrow, Thursday, until 7pm.
A Met Office spokesperson said: ‘A narrow band of rain, heavy at times and perhaps briefly intense, will move eastwards late on Thursday morning and into the afternoon, clearing Kent during the evening.
‘10 to 15 mm is likely to fall in a one to two hour period, with around 20 mm in a few places.
‘With saturated ground, this is likely to lead to a fair amount of surface water on roads and flooding in one or two places.
‘Strong winds will be an additional hazard with gusts of 40-50 mph inland and perhaps briefly 60-70 mph along some exposed coasts, especially in Cornwall, Pembrokeshire, Gwynedd and Anglesey.’
