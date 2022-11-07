Yellow Warning of very heavy rain and squally winds

Monday 7th November 2022
The Yellow Warning of heavy rain and Squally winds.
The area covered by the Met Office’s Yellow Warning of heavy rain and Squally winds. (Met Office )

VERY heavy rain and squally winds later today, Monday, are likely to cause disruption.

The Met Office has issued a Yellow Warning for all of Devon from 6pm until Midnight tonight.

A spokesperson said: ‘A band of rain and gusty winds will move east during Monday evening.

‘For most this will simply be a period of normal, unpleasant autumn conditions. ‘However, for some a short period of very heavy rain and very strong winds is possible bringing gusts of 50-60 mph temporarily and perhaps 70 mph on some exposed coasts as well as 20 mm of rain within an hour.

‘There is also a chance of hail and lightning in a few places as an additional hazard.’

