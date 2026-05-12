Almost 90 older guests from the Yelverton area enjoyed a splendid tea party last Sunday as guests of Yelverton Rotary Club.
The rotary club’s annual Spring Tea Party was held at Yelverton War Memorial Hall and was very well-attended.
Some guests live in sheltered accommodation or residential homes and others in their own homes.
Club president Roger Aggett thanked everyone for coming along, saying: “I am delighted to see so many people gathered here today, enjoying each other’s company and meeting old friends. This is an event that we, as a club, very much look forward to each year.”
Musical entertainment was provided by Brian Burley, whose songs spanning several decades had guests swinging and clapping along in their seats, with many also taking to the floor to dance.
A quiz featuring topical questions from across the years was enthusiastically contested between the tables, with two teams finishing on equal top scores.
Rotary club extended special thanks to Pam Law, chair of community services, for all her hard work in organising the successful event.
Special thanks were also given to the Yelverton Co-op for its generous sponsorship of food, and to TASS (Tavistock Area Support Services) and the Tavistock Country Bus for helping with transport.
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