Ten-year-old Harry Winearls from Hatherleigh has won a recent town competition to design a "20's Plenty for Us" sign for the town council.
The town council chose Harry's design from numerous entries submitted as part of the competition, organised by Hatherleigh Town Councillor Donna Lewis, for the town's primary school children.
Harry's winning design has been printed onto signs and placed throughout the town centre as part of the campaign to reduce speeding. Harry was also presented with a copy of the sign to keep.
A budding artist, Harry also designed the front cover of the 500th edition of Parish magazine, the Parish Pump, which was published this month.
He has also drawn a topical comic strip that will now become a regular feature of the magazine.
"20's Plenty for Us" is a UK-wide campaign which urges communities to reduce the speed limit from 30mph to 20mph in residential areas and in town and village centres.