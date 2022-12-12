Dozens of Okehampton residents gathered in the library to enjoy mince pies, a cup of tea or coffee and a natter at the library’s Christmas community coffee morning. The library has been particularly supportive to the Okehampton community as the cost of living crisis rages on by becoming one of the many warm spaces in the town.
Okehampton Library hosts Christmas community coffee morning
By Amy Hetherington | Reporter |
Monday 19th December 2022 5:00 pm
