When I was Work and Pensions Secretary, I announced a Back to Work Plan and a set of fundamental reforms to the welfare system in order to tackle this trend. A lot of what the government said last week was very familiar to me. They have announced a new scheme to place 100,000 inactive people in jobs – exactly the same scheme that was announced and funded by the Conservatives last year. The new government have simply rebranded it and have actually delayed the rollout in the process.