I proceeded to wrestle with the dog to try and get the ball from him. He was not going to give up easily and was clearly enjoying this battle of wills with a stranger. Eventually I succeeded in getting the ball and threw it into the waves. He skipped after it like a newborn lamb then swam back to start our tussle all over again. It occurred to me that what I was witnessing was nothing less than unbridled joy. Bramwell (as I learned his name to be) was a shining example of making the most of the moment.