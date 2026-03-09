The water companies are just the tip of the iceberg. If you think of all the recent scandals, when was corporate Britain last held to account? Millions of pounds spent on enquiries that take years to complete. Inevitably, they find no one was to blame, but don’t worry, lessons have been learned. The only lesson seems to be that corporate Britain can do what it likes and get away with it. From the Post Office to Grenfell Tower, from dodgy PPE to tax avoidance, corporate Britain is laughing all the way to the bank. They’re taking us for a ride, and successive governments seem to have not cared at best or colluded at worst.