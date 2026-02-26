Recently I met with the Revd Claire Reynolds following her recent appointment as Vicar for Okehampton, Inwardleigh, Belstone and Sticklepath. It was a very positive conversation about local issues and the vital role that churches continue to play in supporting communities across Central Devon. The Church has long been a cornerstone of local life, not only as a place of worship but also as a centre for kindness, service and social connection. Claire’s enthusiasm for bringing people together and building on the strong community spirit that is so evident across these parishes was uplifting.
I have spent a lot of time in Okehampton, Belstone, Inwardleigh and Sticklepath over the years and I am always struck by the same things. People look out for their neighbours, local groups rally round when there is a problem and volunteers give up their time quietly and without fuss. From coffee mornings in village halls to fundraising events and support for local charities, there is a strong sense of responsibility for one another. My meeting with Claire reminded me how important it is that we nurture and protect that spirit.
We also spoke about some of the challenges facing our area, from housing pressures to the ongoing squeeze on household budgets. In rural communities those pressures can often be greater. A young family looking for an affordable home or an elderly resident feeling isolated can face real difficulties when access to transport or local services is limited. Nationally, food and drink prices rose by close to 30 per cent between 2021 and 2023, well ahead of overall inflation, and many families are still feeling that impact in their weekly shop. Energy prices for businesses have at points almost doubled compared with 2021, and while costs have eased back from their peak they remain well above what most of us would regard as normal.
Across the country and here in Central Devon, it is often the Church and community volunteers who provide a vital safety net. From food banks and warm spaces to mental health support and debt advice, much of this work happens quietly and without fanfare. In Okehampton, dedicated volunteers help neighbours in need, while parish teams make sure that those who might otherwise be lonely have someone to talk to. It was encouraging to hear how Claire intends to strengthen these local networks and build partnerships that bring together volunteers, charities and local councils.
There is always more that can be done to make sure rural areas have the support they need. Access to public transport, healthcare and reliable broadband connectivity remains a challenge for some residents, with rural gigabit broadband coverage still behind urban areas. Rural businesses too often find themselves at a disadvantage when infrastructure and resources are concentrated in larger towns and cities. I will continue to press for improvements so that rural Devon gets a fair deal and local communities can thrive.
Central Devon works best when everyone plays their part, with communities, faith groups, local authorities and government working together with a shared sense of purpose. My meeting with Revd Claire was a reminder of the strength that comes from that spirit of cooperation and I very much look forward to working with her on the community priorities that matter most to local people.
