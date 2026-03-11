I was honoured to be among a roomful of more than 200 incredible women from across the region at an inspiring event last week in celebration of International Women’s Day.
My office was proudly one of the sponsors of the West Country Women’s International Women’s Day in Plymouth which included hosting a one-hour takeover on the theme of justice.
Devon & Cornwall Police assistant chief constable Nikki Leaper took time out of her schedule to share how she was cruelly subjected to misogyny at the beginning of this year after simply providing a message of reassurance on the force’s Facebook page.
Despite all the many great things she has achieved during almost 23 years’ service, she instead received unacceptable and hurtful comments about her appearance and gender.
It is a sad reflection of how misogynistic and hateful comments have become a ‘normalised’ part of society, especially for females in leadership positions or those in the public spotlight. I too have been at the brunt of unkind and appalling personal comments which male Police and Crime Commissioner’s will have never experienced or ever will.
For far too long, females have endured living in a culture where it is accepted as being the ‘norm’. Misogyny has no place in society and neither does violence against women and girls (VAWG). That is why my office is extensively funding initiatives to combat it.
One of those, an impactful programme called Let’s Talk, was a key part of the OPPC’s justice hour. £100,000 of OPCC funding will help empower parents and carers by raising awareness of the community safety risks and challenges faced by young people such as pornography, drugs and alcohol and relationships, while providing simple tips to support them.
Throughout March, my office is using grant funding from the Ministry of Justice to offer vital new training to help frontline professionals identify and respond to evidence of stalking. The sessions are being delivered online by the Hollie Gazzard Trust, an exceptional national charity set up by the family of Hollie who was subjected to coercive and controlling behaviour and was tragically murdered by her ex-partner.
Last week, I welcomed the sentencing of 19-year-old Sonny Boyes who was jailed for 17 years after being found guilty of nine sexual offences including rape, against two teenage girls in Exeter. One victim was raped after getting off a train at Digby & Sowton train station, and the second sexually assaulted both on the platform and on board the train.
Throughout the criminal justice process, he was said to have demonstrated misogynistic views and even while in custody had continued to show derogatory behaviour towards females he encountered.
Women and girls should not have to feel unsafe to travel on public transport or in any aspect of their everyday lives. That is why my office is exploring ways to make train travel safer in our region.
It is also why we are focusing funding on education and early prevention to eradicate misogyny because only then will we finally see change that is far too long overdue.
