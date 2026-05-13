For what seems like forever the news has been dominated by the local elections.
Weeks before polling day pundits were making predictions about the result. In the end what was predicted came to pass. Much had been made of the success of the Reform Party. There is no denying that gaining 1,400 seats wad a spectacular achievement.
However a closer look at what actually took place reveals a different set of conclusions. Local elections always produce a very low turnout. This time more people did make the effort to go to the polls. The turnout was 43 per cent, up from the usual mid 30s. This means that the real winner was the Apathy Party with 57 per cent.
We now need to look at the share of the vote in those voting. The winners got a 25 per cent share. Put into context, this means that 75 per cent did not support the leading party.
The media have almost entirely focused on the demise of the Labour Party. As they are in government this is understandable. Far less attention has been given the main opposition party. The Conservatives have been reduced to bit part players.
Attention now turns to the long-term future of the Prime Minister. He won a massive majority only two years ago but now finds himself threatened by members of his own party.
We now have a country where changing the leader every five minutes has become the norm. Johnson, May, Truss and Sunak may soon be followed by Starmer. There is no doubt Starmer has made mistakes. He has acknowledged them but failed to convince the country that he can lead us out of our problems.
In contrast Nigel Farage can be seen as Teflon Man. He used anti-Jewish slurs on fellow pupils. He is being investigated for receiving £5 million in a gift from overseas. His partner bought a £800,000 house which he claimed was her own money which is dubious.
Farage is good at playing at being the working class mate. He wears the flat cap with a fag in one hand and a pint in the other. It is a ruse he has worked well when in fact he is a millionaire public school boy.
Reform led by Farage, if they were to gain office, would do what they promised and that is to change the country. They would build detention centres, open up oil wells regardless of climate change, and cut welfare benefits to name just a few of their ambitions.
Perhaps the answer to who has won is “Nobody”.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.