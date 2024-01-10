Recently I have returned to doing some daily exercise. Waiting for my hip operation there is a tendency to be lazy as mobility is restricted. Sitting for long periods is never a good idea. My regime is nothing too grand. Using two plastic weights that weigh 2.5 kilograms each, I do upper body work. Lifting them in six different ways at 100 reps each gives me a good workout. It will not make me a muscle-bound he-man but makes me feel that I am at least making an effort.We are all encouraged to get fresh air whenever possible for its obvious health benefits. There are loads of jobs waiting to be done in the garden. It is very frustrating that every time I set myself up to tackle a task the heavens open and gale force winds prevail. It makes working outside impossible. As a complete amateur when it comes to all things horticultural I am at a loss when it is the correct time to prune fruit bushes and trees. YouTube videos of experts make it all look so easy. They also have the correct tools and ideal weather for showing you how it is done. Sadly reality is not so simple.