Fifteen years ago on a bright sunny day in April I boarded Brittany Ferries to Santander to then travel to St Jean En Pied at the foot of the Pyrenees to begin the 800-kilometre walk of the Camino Frances. Prior to this pilgrimage I was dismissed for making it seem like a hard slog by the words “Well it’s only a walk”.
The journey is just a walk but also far more than that. However much you are determined that it will be nothing more than an interesting visit to meet interesting people and enjoy the Spanish countryside the emotional impact is impossible to ignore.
Recently the television has aired several programmes of different pilgrimage routes with a wide range of participants. The mix has thrown together people of all faiths and none. In every episode that I observed every single person had a moving emotional response to the journey.
With the appointment of a new Pope in Leo 14th the spotlight has once again turned onto the power of the church. In this war-torn world one wonders just what impact this newly appointed American Pope will be able to bring to bear on the many conflict situations. In these war-torn times it is difficult to find space for peaceful reflection. The world moves at a frantic pace. Consumerism dominates modern society. In Britain the established church is struggling to make an impact. Congregations are falling. Ministers are now in charge of several churches. This is not just an issue for the Church of England but also Non-Conformist groups are also grouping together to save on resources.
Mental wellbeing is now a major medical condition which is affecting a very wide range of people. Many famous faces have announced their struggles with their mental health. Therapy has helped some.
Religion in its many forms brings people comfort and a sense of wellbeing. For others the belief in the creation story is something they regard as a myth not supported by science. What is essential for a peaceful world is that we should all respect our neighbour and accept our differences. If you have faith or no faith you still have an obligation to treat others as you want them to treat you.
The Camino gave me space to reflect. It gave me time to be thankful for my friends and my loving family. I was able to think back to my happy childhood and my caring parents now long departed.
We could all do with time and space to pursue a sense of inner peace. Sadly there are few leaders in this world providing guidance for personal peace. Perhaps the first elected American Pope will shine a light not just for his Roman Catholic flock but for all who would strive for a tranquil world. World War Two veterans thought they had fought the war to end all wars. How tragic that their wish has yet to be granted.
Time for another walk!
