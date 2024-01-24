If you care to watch political interviews you will probably get just as annoyed as me. The Sunday interview by Laura Kuenssberg of the Prime Minister got me so frustrated that I had to switch off the television. There is clear documented evidence from No 10 Downing Street that when the Prime Minister was Chancellor he was not a supporter of the Rwanda Scheme. His response to questioning was to claim that he had not seen the documents. That they exist is beyond dispute. That they are accurate is also true. Under pressure to answer the question he said he had to ask difficult questions to justify the expenditure of taxpayers’ money. Much of his replies were to talk about an arrangement with Albania. He claimed that it was the same as the Rwanda scheme. He knows this is not the case. More than once Kuenssberg asked him to answer the question but each time he repeated a well-rehearsed mantra about Albania. When asked about article 39 he again avoided a direct answer.