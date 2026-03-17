Last year I grew potatoes in potato sacks. In previous years this has been successful, but the crop was late and small, so I have abandoned that idea this year. I suspect the long, dry summer did not help. Much to the joy of my neighbour's my tomato growing was such that I was able to supply many of them with a weekly crop. Whilst this was a success, it resulted in the greenhouse being taken over by giant tomato plants. I have been instructed to try to grow them outdoors this year and have bought three beef tomato plug plants . Just how successful they will be remains to be seen as I have never grown them before.