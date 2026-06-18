‘Rage, rage against the dying light’
Dylan Thomas wrote these words in his epic poem ‘Do not go gentle into that good night’. It is a sombre piece about the inevitable prospect of death.
The definition of rage is as follows "an intense uncontrollable emotion characterised by violent or extreme anger". Its meaning is therefore very clear.
Adding the words hot, cold or pure makes no difference to the essential message being delivered. If you demand that a reaction to an event should be met by rage then beyond any reasonable doubt you are asking peopleto use violent or extreme anger.
After the tragic murder of a young man, Henry Nowak, in tragic complex circumstances, Nigel Farage with that clear intention promoted a rage response. In plain English he encouraged violent behaviour. It is impossible to come to any other conclusion.
Faced with condemnation on all sides he attempted to back pedal arguing that he only called for cold rage. Such a distinction is fatuous. Rage is rage and it's meaning is crystal clear.
Given that Farage has a high political profile, it was a cynical attempt to grab headlines from a tragic event.
In that respect he was successful. Many violent ignorant thugs were thus encouraged to attack and injure police officers and damage property. Innocent people had cars and homes damaged.
Bricks and bins were hurled at police. With a stabbing in Belfast, yet another mob went on the rampage, stirred up by Tommy Robinson, another thug.
Farage is a man with ambitions to be prime minister at the next election. Polling shows Reform ahead of other parties, although their lead is beginning to fall. Exactly what this says about the morality of our country is depressing.
It is impossible for me not to use this opinion piece to voice my disgust at this arrogant self-centred creature. He has been a Trump fan for years but now as Trump becomes more unhinged he is trying to distance himself with little success.
Right-wing nationalism was the bedrock of the rise of the Nazi Party in 1930s Germany. In similar fashion, Farage scapegoats minority groups to try to explain the problems in our society.
Immigrants are his number one target. As small boat crossings decline, and in reality immigrants are less than one per cent of the population, his attacks begin to look ridiculous but nonetheless dangerous.
In particular the major sexual attacks on women are carried out by white men and boys. As they wave their flags, one wonders if the thugs realise that St George was a foreigner who never set foot on England. If we allow this charlatan to go unchallenged our country is heading for disaster.
Civil unrest will become the norm. Farage is backed by overseas barons.
He has absolutely no interest in the welfare of working people. The cloth cap fag in the mouth beer in hand is an act. If you want to support him and his tax avoidance deputy make sure you realise what voting for him will mean. God forbid he ever becomes Prime Minister. He is a danger to democracy. He and Musk and Tommy Robinson are best mates. You have been warned!
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