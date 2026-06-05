Some will be totally uninterested. Some will be upset. Some will be angry. Some will not believe it. Some will be relieved. Many if us will be overjoyed. Some will not understand what all the fuss is about.
After 22 years and countless near misses, Arsenal have become Premier League champions.
For those with no interest in football it will seem odd to watch men and boys of all ages jumping about in wild celebrations.
They have to understand that love and devotion for your favourite football team is a lifelong obsession. If your team loses a match on a Saturday afternoon your whole weekend is full of gloom . The agony is compounded if your rivals win.
For Arsenal fans one game is always the most significant. It is the North London Derby with Tottenham. Recently Arsenal have dominated this fixture much to the delight of the fans.
My love affair with Arsenal spans seven decades. As a boy I stood at the clock end in the old stadium. There were crowds of 68,000, with most people standing on the terraces.
I have visited the new stadium which is far superior to the old one. Football has transformed in my lifetime. I briefly thought I would like to be a professional. One of my best friends, Peter Shreeve, did make it and ironically ended up as manager of Tottenham. For my part becoming a professional was not all that attractive. It would have meant giving up a lot of other sports.
The main reason though, I have had to accept, was that probably I was not good enough. Playing from the age of eight in teams with varying degrees of success was no guarantee of making the grade as a professional. In those days football as a career was not that attractive. The pay was poor. Injury could end it in an instant. Your career would finish in your 30s needing you to find another job.
Today players in the Premier League earn ridiculous sums of money. Young Saka takes home £300,000 per week. These players are millionaires in their 20s.
Did I really want to make it as a professional? The answer is No. The lifestyle is not as glamorous as it might first appear. It is non-stop training. Lots of travel each week. Family life is often put on hold.
For now, us Arsenal fans can bask in the glory before it all starts from nothing in August.
Us football fans are a strange breed. Come the start of the new season our euphoria of the previous success will have faded. As the first matches kick off the season the worry will return. We will scan the fixture list to watch for the difficult matches. We will hope the club has brought in some wonderful match-winning players. Before long we will see the usual manager sacking as teams fail to deliver on the expectations of the owners.
Let's hope your team does you proud and that you do not have too many anxious match days.
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