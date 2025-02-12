Our windows get condensation which I now find is a morning job allocated to me to clean. After 59 years we seem to have reached a pattern of the division of labour that seems to work at least for me. Certainly 2024 was a year where my contribution was negligible. I have yet to be given the bins to put out again. Our jobs are done mainly by the person best suited for the task. I have yet to relinquish the paintbrush for decorating but suspect less mess would be made if my wife did the job. We share gardening and I do the driving under strict guidance! Shopping is simple. She decides what we buy and I have the honour of paying the bill.