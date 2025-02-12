Anyone expecting this piece to be a critique of Emile Durkheim and his sociological treatise on the division of labour is in for a disappointment. This article is much more mundane.
2024 was quite a difficult year for me. At the start of January I stood at one end of my kitchen and realised that I could not make even one step forward without using a walking stick. My contribution to our daily lives was minimal as my mobility was pathetic. Thus household chores and driving to the shops were beyond me. The normal everyday activities that I would normally undertake were temporarily impossible for me to perform. Thus simple jobs like putting out the bins was just one of a multitude of tasks now left for my wife to undertake.
Fortunately the start of 2025 and two replacement hips later the division of labour in our household has returned to a more acceptable equilibrium as I am now restored to full mobility. The past year has given me time to reflect on just how we operate as a couple, dealing with the necessary jobs of day-to-day living.
Our arrangements may well be reflected in the lives of many. There are certain tasks that I have never done except in emergencies. Ironing was a hated chore that I had to undertake whilst at college and I have avoided it ever since those times. My technical skills are at a level that I am not allowed near the washing machine, the coffee maker or the dishwasher. Such an arrangement is much to my liking.
To some extent I repay this workload on my better half by doing all the hoovering. My dusting skills have sadly been found wanting. My father gave me some advice about married life. He said always do the washing up if you want a quiet life. It was advice I have continued to put into practice.
In recent years under strict monitoring I have been let loose in the kitchen to cook. To my surprise it has been an enjoyable experience despite the fact that I really struggle to avoid lumps in the gravy. My expertise at microwaving takeaway meals is beyond reproach.
Our windows get condensation which I now find is a morning job allocated to me to clean. After 59 years we seem to have reached a pattern of the division of labour that seems to work at least for me. Certainly 2024 was a year where my contribution was negligible. I have yet to be given the bins to put out again. Our jobs are done mainly by the person best suited for the task. I have yet to relinquish the paintbrush for decorating but suspect less mess would be made if my wife did the job. We share gardening and I do the driving under strict guidance! Shopping is simple. She decides what we buy and I have the honour of paying the bill.