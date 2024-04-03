It is that time of year when many of us amateur gardeners need to make decisions about what to grow and what to buy in the way of vegetables. If you are lucky enough to have a garden there is the incentive to try to grow your own crops. The task is made very much easier if you have a greenhouse. With the ever-increasing cost of food the temptation to grow your own has never been more pressing. There is little doubt that homegrown tomatoes always taste better than those wrapped in plastic in the supermarket.