Going without meals to try to save money sounds good financial sense. The trouble with this is that we then get very hungry and probably overeat the next time we have a meal. It is obviously not a healthy option. Take ready meals. Much of what they contain are far from ideal. With rents and mortgage payments ever increasing, balancing the household budget becomes very difficult. Trying to save for a holiday becomes an impossible dream. The now almost essential requirement to own a mobile phone is a very expensive outlay. Many of us have managed for most of our lives without them. Today we are encouraged to get a smartphone and then add a million apps so that we can function in the modern world. Owning a mobile is not just like having a landline; every member of the household has to have one, a massive drain on budgets. When confronted by a bank cashier to get something sorted on her mobile phone, my wife told her she did not own one. The look of disbelief was clear to see. How on earth was my wife to cope in the modern world without such an essential item? Buying into TV platforms to watch sport is a large monthly outlay that can be avoided. There are thus many ways that we can try to live within our means. The ever-growing number of foodbanks and food hubs demonstrates that even with the most careful use of scarce resources lots of people still cannot manage. The move to provide all primary school children with a hot meal would seem to be an essential step if we are to avoid growing numbers of starving children. If only it was easy to make ends meet. There are no easy solutions. In an advanced industrial country we should be ashamed that this has come to pass.